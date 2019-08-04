Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 11:00 hrs M.S.T on 3-8-2019)

Flood condition of Sittoung River

According to the (10:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Sittoung River has exceeded by about (1½) feet at Madauk above its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (1½) feet during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Flood condition of Thaungyin River

According to the (10:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Thaungyin River has exceeded by about (2) feet at Myawady above its danger level. It is possible to fall below its danger level during the next (1) day.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Madauk and Myawady Township to take precaution measure.