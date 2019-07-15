15 Jul 2019

Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 11:00 hrs M.S.T on 14-7-2019)

from Government of Myanmar
Published on 14 Jul 2019

Flood condition of Ayeyarwady River

According to the (10:30) hrs M.S.T observations today, the water levels of Ayeyarwady River have exceeded by about (1) foot each at Bhamo and Shwegu above their respective danger levels. The water levels may continue to rise from their present water levels about (1) foot at Bhamo during the next (1) day and about (1½) feet at Shwegu during the next (2) days and may remain above their respective danger levels.

Flood condition of Chindwin River

According to the (10:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River has exceeded by about (1) foot at Hkamti above its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (1) foot during the next (1) day and may remain above its danger level.

Flood condition of Kaledan River

According to the (10:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Kaledan River has exceeded by about (1½) feet at Kyauktaw above its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (1) foot during the next (1) day and may remain above its danger level.

Flood condition of Lay Myo River

According to the (10:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Lay Myo River has exceeded by about (3½) feet at Myauk U above its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (1) foot during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Bhamo, Shwegu, Hkamti, Kyauktaw and Myauk U Townships, to take precaution measure.

