Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 10:00 hrs M.S.T on 10-8-2019)

Flood condition of Sittoung River

According to the (09:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Sittoung River has exceeded by about (4) feet at Madauk above its danger level. It may fall from the present water level about (2½) feet during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Flood condition of Shwegyin River

According to the (09:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Shwegyin River has exceeded by about (½) foot at Shwegyin above its danger level. It may fall below its danger level during the next (1) day.

Flood condition of Thanlwin River

According to the (09:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Thanlwin River has exceeded by about (1) foot at Hpaan above its danger level. It may fall below its danger level during the next (1) day

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Madauk to take precaution measure.