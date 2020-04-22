Myanmar
Myanmar - Fatal shooting incident involving a vehicle of the World Health Organization in Rakhine State (DG ECHO, UN, WHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)
A personnel (driver) of the World Health Organization (WHO), has died after being wounded in a security incident in Minbya Township in Rakhine State on the evening of 20 April 2020. The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle transporting COVID 19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports.
The incident demonstrates the urgent need for armed actors in Myanmar to lay down their weapons, heeding the call of the UN Secretary General for a global ceasefire. The ongoing conflict in Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin States between the Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army is causing an increasing number of civilian casualties, and severely hampering access to healthcare as well as other efforts to reach communities with much needed assistance in the midst of a global pandemic.
The incident also raises grave concerns since it affects the capacity to detect cases of COVID 19, a vital component in the fight against the virus. As of 22 April, Myanmar has reported 121 confirmed cases of COVID 19 with 5 associated deaths. Rakhine State is home to large numbers of vulnerable populations, including more than 200,000 displaced people in camps or other temporary shelters. Furthermore, access to health care and other life-saving services in the state is very limited. The combination of these factors makes the prevention of a widespread COVID 19 outbreak in Rakhine State all the more pressing.