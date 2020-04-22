Myanmar - Fatal shooting incident involving a vehicle of the World Health Organization in Rakhine State (DG ECHO, UN, WHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)

A personnel (driver) of the World Health Organization (WHO), has died after being wounded in a security incident in Minbya Township in Rakhine State on the evening of 20 April 2020. The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle transporting COVID 19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The incident demonstrates the urgent need for armed actors in Myanmar to lay down their weapons, heeding the call of the UN Secretary General for a global ceasefire. The ongoing conflict in Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin States between the Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army is causing an increasing number of civilian casualties, and severely hampering access to healthcare as well as other efforts to reach communities with much needed assistance in the midst of a global pandemic.