Myanmar: Facts and Figures (January - December 2018)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been working across Myanmar, through its 10 offices, helping people affected by armed clashes and other situations of violence.

WATER AND HABITAT

93,000 people received assistance in the form of drinking water, ceramic filters, tarpaulins, shelter material, etc.

142,000 benefited from water, sanitation and shelter projects that leads to improve drains, toilet facilities, wells, road network and electricity supply.

26 hospital, physical rehabilitation or rural health-care centres were supported.