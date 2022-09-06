Myanmar: Escalation of conflict in Rakhine and Southern Chin Flash Update (As of 5 September 2022)

Highlights

Rising tensions between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine and southern Chin since June have led to frequent armed clashes, including the use of heavy weapons and airstrikes. The renewed conflict follows a temporary ceasefire between the AA-MAF, which had been in place since November 2020.

Most of the fighting has been reported in Maungdaw, Rathedaung, Buthidaung, and Mrauk-U townships in Rakhine State and in Paletwa township in Chin State.

As of 5 September, almost 9,600 people have consequently been displaced, bringing the total number of internally displaced people (IDPs) from past and present AA-MAF fighting across Rakhine and Paletwa township in Chin State to nearly 84,000, according to UN latest figures.

Key roads and waterways have been blocked, restricting the movement of civilians and preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching people in need.

Local and international partners have been providing emergency assistance to affected people where access is permitted but many areas remain unreachable. Humanitarians need unimpeded access to affected areas and the removal of bureaucratic obstructions to allow for the delivery of timely, life-saving support to people in need.