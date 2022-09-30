Myanmar: Escalation of Conflict in Rakhine and Southern Chin Flash Update (As of 30 September 2022)

Highlights

• Heavy fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) has continued across Rakhine and southern Chin.

• As of 27 September, more than 17,400 people have been newly displaced since August, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from past and present AA-MAF fighting to more than 91,000, according to UN latest figures.

• Particularly, intense fighting was reported in Ponnagyun, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Buthidaung,

Rathedaung, Maungdaw townships in Rakhine and Paletwa township in southern Chin.

• Key roads and waterways remain blocked in northern Rakhine, restricting the movement of civilians and preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching people in need.

• Most of the humanitarian response in Buthidaung, Maungdaw, Rathedaung, Mrauk-U, Minbya,

Myebon townships has been suspended since 15 September after the de facto authorities imposed restrictions on the UN and INGOs delivering assistance to these key six townships until further notice, causing shortages in food, shelter and other relief items.

• Delays are being observed on the key transportation route between Yangon and Sittwe, the state capital, which will contribute to rising commodity prices and impact on the movement of relief items.

• Safe, unimpeded access and additional funding are urgently needed to address expected shortages in contingency supplies, especially for WASH, food, shelter, NFIs and health.

• Advocacy efforts are underway at the Rakhine state level to negotiate the lifting of the new restrictions on humanitarian activities.