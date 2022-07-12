Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 6 July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Armed clashes across Myanmar continued to trigger displacement and affect civilians. As of 4 July, an estimated 1,116,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reported, including some 769,000 people who have been displaced within Myanmar since 1 February 2021.

In the North-West, ongoing fighting continued to undermine the safety and security of civilians with sporadic clashes reported in Chin State and Magway and Sagaing regions.

In the South-East, armed clashes generated some displacement largely due to the deteriorating security situation in Mon State, Bago (East) and Tanintharyi regions. Humanitarian access remained challenging although new displacement and IDP returns to areas of origin continues to be monitored. In protracted situations, many IDPs face acute food and supply shortages, which have been exacerbated by a shortage of essential goods and services in the host community.

In Kachin and Shan (North), IDPs’ limited access to financial services continued to undermine their capacity to engage in sustainable livelihoods. Access to education was another challenge, particularly in Kachin and Shan (North) as a result of school closures in response to COVID-19 and security-related measures. Other challenges facing children and adolescents include forced recruitment and child marriage.

In Rakhine State, simmering tensions spilled over into clashes in Chin State’s Paletwa Township on 27 June. The abduction of two teachers in Maungdaw (North) also heightened existing anxieties within communities. The evolving situation stands to impact the already limited freedom of movement for the Rohyinga communities, further impeding access to services and social cohesion.