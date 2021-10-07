Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 4 October 2021)

KEY DISPLACEMENT FIGURES

22,000 Estimated refugee movements to neighbouring countries since 1 February 2021

980,000 Refugees and asylum-seekers from Myanmar in neighbouring countries as of 31 December 2020

215,000 Estimated total internal displacement within Myanmar since 1 February 2021

370,000 Estimated internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Myanmar as of 31 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

There are currently an estimated 215,000 internally displaced within Myanmar due to conflict and unrest since 1 February 2021. In the second half of September, violence and displacement increased in various parts of Myanmar, particularly the Northwest (Chin State, Sagaing and Magway regions). Nearly 41,096 people are currently displaced in the Region (not including Paletwa Township) as a result of heightened clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defence Forces (CDF) or People's Defence Forces (PDF). Acts of vandalism and destruction of private property and religious sites, arbitrary arrests, physical assaults, injuries, and deaths are reported. Harvesting and other livelihood activities have been seriously disrupted, leaving IDPs with an urgent need for food, healthcare, and other basic services.

Internal displacement also increased in Shan State (North), due to intense armed clashes between Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) and Shan State Progress Party (SSPP) in Mongkaing Township; in Kayah State, due to the intensification of conflict, arbitrary arrests, and general insecurity in Demoso and Loikaw townships; and in Mon State where people were displaced in Kyaikhto Township from mid-September, due to clashes between the Tatmadaw and the Border Guard Forces (BGF) and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). Across South-East Myanmar, access to basic services, especially healthcare, remains constrained. The situation remains compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, with new positive cases among IDPs, including some 90 IDPs at two displacement sites in Kayah State. With positivity rates still increasing in some IDP sites, IDPs continue to have urgent needs for personal protective equipment (PPE), and COVID-19-related restrictions continue to restrict their access to livelihoods and humanitarian assistance. Despite the easing of such restrictions in some parts of the country, more than 110 townships remain under stay-at-home orders.

In Kachin State, armed clashes between the MAF and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) erupted in Tar Lon village, Tanai Township, with civilians caught in the crossfire, while in Shan State (North), fighting in Mongkaing Township forced hundreds of people to seek refuge in village monasteries. IDPs reported difficulties accessing food, healthcare, education, shelter, and WASH assistance.

In Rakhine State, a relatively small number of IDPs continue to return to their places of origin to access livelihoods and food that had been in shortage at displacement sites, but the majority of IDPs remain reluctant to return, fearing a resumption of conflict and landmines. IDPs across Rakhine State, as well as non-displaced Rohingya communities, continue to report restrictions in accessing basic services, livelihoods, and humanitarian assistance, a situation exacerbated by rising commodity prices and COVID-19 prevention measures.

RESPONSE

Myanmar

Following needs assessments, UNHCR delivered life-saving assistance to IDPs across SouthEast Myanmar. In Kayah State, over a thousand people will benefit from pipeline and water catchment systems installed in IDP sites in Demoso and Loikaw townships; the construction of one bathing unit in Loi Nan Hpa region and two at a displacement site in Loikaw township; and solar lights installed in Demoso township. Essential COVID-19 PPE items and medical equipment were also delivered to 25 hospitals and clinics in Bago (East) Region, and Tanintharyi Region, where UNHCR and the Myanmar Red Cross Society concluded a second rapid protection assessment in Palaw Township; and in Kayin State, where UNHCR conducted a rapid protection assessment in Hpapun Township.

In Kachin and Shan States, UNHCR has started distributing NFIs via local partner to IDPs recently displaced, including over 100 people in Lawa, Hpakant township, and some 660 inMongkoe Muse township, a border area near China. UNHCR conducted rapid needs assessments at 13 sites in Waingmaw township, while in Bhamo UNHCR engaged local partners to assess areas of return, as IDPs there continue to indicate return intentions and needs.

In Rakhine State, UNHCR field missions in central Rakhine continue, with some new access to IDP sites that were previously inaccessible. Between 19 September and 1 October UNHCR and its partners have distributed much needed NFI kits for 1,160 households in Rohingya camps in Sittwe Township. Additionally, shelter construction is ongoing and almost completed for more households in Sin Tet Maw camp in Pauktaw Township, and for Thet Ka Pyin in Sittwe Township. In northern Rakhine, UNHCR completed COVID-19 related NFI distributions for IDP sites in Buthidaung and Rathedaung townships.