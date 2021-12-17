Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 17 December 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Displacement since 1 February reached a new high with 295,700 persons internally displaced in Myanmar as result of the continued deterioration of security situation and intense fighting in the North-West and the South-East. Over 2,500 individuals fled the flare-up in fighting between the military and the Karen National Liberation Army close to the border into Tak province in Thailand on 16 and 17 December.

In North-West of Myanmar, 1,600 people were newly displaced in Kanpetlet Township due to clashes between the Chinland Defense Forces and the Tatmadaw in Chin State, while Tatmadaw airstrikes in Taze Township in the neighbouring Sagaing Region displaced over 10,000 people. Displacement in the South-East remains fluid with a few returns reported in some areas, mostly in Shan (South) State, as well as in Bago (East), Kayah State, and Tanintharyi Region, while in Kayah State, the increased presence of security forces and clashes caused fresh displacement in Demoso Township. The majority - some 60 per cent – of the displacement continues to take place in the South-East and Shan State (South), but the North West now accounts for some one third of the displacement.

In South-East Myanmar, the situation remains tense due to increased military presence and clashes between the Tatmadaw, ethnic armed organizations and the People's Defence Force, with increasing reports of forced displacement, as well as killings, arbitrary arrests and detention of civilians, explosions, landmine incidents and destruction of private properties across the region. Residents displaced in Kayah State are in urgent need of food, medicine, warm clothes and blankets as they endure cold winter weather, particularly children and the elderly. More than 80,000 people have sought shelter in forests in Kayah State.

The situation remains similarly tense in Kachin and Shan (North) states, with security checks, arrests, explosions and increased presence of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) as well as the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA). Security situation continues to limit movements and hinder access to basic services, including education.

In the North-West, tensions between local civil forces and the Myanmar Armed Forces remain high with continued reports of killings of civilians and the burning of more than 530 houses and religious sites in Chin State's Thantlang Township. Shortages of food, as well as fuel and medical supplies, remain a concern for the displaced and the host communities.

In Thailand, over 2,500 individuals sought safety in Mae Sot district from raids and clashes in Lay Kay Kaw area in Myanmar mid-December. The refugees, two-thirds of whom are women and children, were evacuated farther from the border and sheltered in a school identified as a holding area and located less than 10km from Mae Sot, Tak province. More individuals are expected to cross the border in the next days.