Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 16 September 2021)

KEY DISPLACEMENT FIGURES

22,000 Estimated refugee movements to neighbouring countries since 1 February 2021

980,000 Refugees and asylum-seekers from Myanmar in neighbouring countries as of 31 December 2020

208,000 Estimated total internal displacement within Myanmar since 1 February 2021

370,000 Estimated internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Myanmar as of 31 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Displacement within Myanmar substantially increased in the first half of September, following new violence and military operations. There are now approximately 208,000 people displaced within Myanmar due to conflict and unrest since 1 February 2021, an 18% increase over the previous two weeks. IDPs across the country continue to have extremely limited access to basic services, especially healthcare. Although COVID-19 positivity rates have declined and some related restrictions have been eased, the pandemic continues to place additional limitations on IDPs’ livelihoods as well as humanitarian access to them.

New displacement has taken place in Chin State, Magway and Sagaing regions, as well as Kayah State, but may be short-term if IDPs are able to return to their places of origin once fighting subsides. In Kayah State, for example, the re-escalation of conflict in Demoso Township displaced over 21,000 people, but some 18,000 IDPs returned to their places of origin during the reporting period. Continuing armed clashes throughout Southeast Myanmar also displaced people in Tanintharyi Region, and Kayin State. In Chin State, Magway and Sagaing regions, the newly displaced fled increased fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and both ethnic armed organizations and people’s defence forces, as well as the continued destruction of private property and desecration of religious sites. In Kachin State, continuing clashes between the MAF and Kachin Independence Army additionally displaced several hundred people in Waingmaw and Putao townships.