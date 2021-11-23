Myanmar Emergency Update (15 November 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of newly-displaced IDPs across Myanmar increased to 234,600. Fighting intensified in the South-East, particularly in Mon, Kayin and Shan (South) states, causing increased displacement. Conflict between the Tatmadaw and The People’s Defence Forces (PDF) escalated in Tanintharyi, and increased displacement was observed especially in Palaw, Thayetchaung, Yebyu and Dawei townships, in urgent need of food and basic health care. Increased displacement was also recorded in the North-West, particularly in Chin State also forcing about 1,400 people to flee to neighbouring Saw Township in Magway Region. The death toll from COVID-19 has climbed above 50 at IDP camps in Kayah State’s Demoso Township and in Shan (South) State’s Pekon Township amid high infection rates in areas affected by heavy fighting.

In South-East Myanmar, the security situation has deteriorated due to clashes between the Tatmadaw, ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and the People's Defence Force (PDF) reported across all states and regions. Reports also indicate alleged killings, explosions and landmine incidents, as well as arbitrary arrests and detention. Displaced populations in the SE continue to experience significant challenges in accessing basic needs and services, in particular food, healthcare, and shelter materials.

In Shan State (South), clashes in Pekon Township displaced some 2,700 people while a smaller number was also displaced to Taunggyi Township. Shortages of medicines, warm clothes, and food supply remain as challenges. In Shan State (North), armed clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS), Shan State Progress Party (SSPP) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) near Hu Sun village tract in Kyaukme Township caused villagers to flee to Kyaukme town. Clashes between the RCSS and SSPP near Sun Long village tract also caused villagers to seek safety at a monastery in Hsipaw township.

Situation has been worsening throughout Chin State, Sagaing and Magway regions. Chin State remains the epicentre for the violence with Tigyaing Township in Sagaing Region currently witnessing some of the most intense clashes and more incidents such as the burning of private properties, including religious sites, being reported. Thousands of civilians displaced from Thantlang have taken refuge in villages along the India-Myanmar border, with others from Thantlang and other border townships reportedly crossing into India’s Mizoram State. Most IDPs and host communities across Chin State are facing shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies. Conflict also continues to worsen in Magway Region and Sagaing Region.

In Rakhine State, challenges in accessing services continue to be reported while some return movements have been observed from areas of displacement by AA-MAF conflict, with so far 20% of those originally displaced having returned to their places of origin.

RESPONSE

Myanmar

In the South-East, UNHCR completed the construction of a primary school and a water supply system in Kyainseikgyi Township in Kayin State. Support was provided through a partner to 30 children including IDP returnees to obtain birth certificate. Training and protection monitoring continued.

In Shan State (South), UNHCR carried out two rapid protection assessments in two locations in Pekhon Township.

In Shan State (North), UNHCR distributed 711 winter NFI kits to IDPs relocating from Hu Sun and Pang Long village tracts to Kyaukme town