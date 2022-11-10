Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 1 November 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

The security situation in Myanmar continued to deteriorate, resulting in new displacements during the reporting period. According to the UN, an estimated 1,443,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) were reported across the country as of 1 November 2022, including 1,113,000 people who have been newly displaced since 1 February 2021.

In the North-West, heavy armed clashes, air strikes and explosions were reported, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure. The transportation of medicine and food remains restricted, particularly in Sagaing Region, where the needs are most acute.

In Rakhine and Chin (South) States, fighting continues and has resulted in the displacement of some 16,700 people since August 2022, according to the latest UN figures. Movement restrictions and blocked roads and supply chains to Rakhine State (North), as well as restrictions on humanitarian access – limited to life-saving activities such as food and medical support – have seriously impacted the availability and price of basic commodities in local markets.

In Kachin and Shan (North), tensions were high following a 23 October air strike in Hpakant Township, Kachin State, where serious fatalities were reported. The price of various goods such as medicine and food has surged due to strict transportation restrictions. In Shan State (North), the escalating conflict has led to forced recruitment and extortion.

In the South-East, air strikes and shelling persisted with security checks and roadblocks remaining the main barrier to movement. Humanitarian access is increasingly restricted, notably in Kayah and Kayin State, as food and medicine shortages continue to be reported by displaced families. In Tanintharyi Region, some 2,900 displaced people close to Tanintharyi town returned to their villages of origin after the security situation reportedly improved.