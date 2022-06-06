Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 1 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Armed clashes across Myanmar continued to trigger displacement and affect civilians. As of 30 May 2022, there were an estimated 1,037,800 internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Myanmar including 691,200 newly displaced since 1 February 2021.

In the North-West, armed clashes continued in Chin, Magway, and Sagaing and indiscriminate attacks against civilians resulting in deaths and casualties were reported, as well as burnings of homes and villages, house searches, arbitrary arrests, and detention. IDPs and host communities continue to face shortage of food and goods in the North-West, due to restrictions on access, movement and transport. Sagaing Region in particular has seen a rapid increase in the number of displaced people.

In the South-East, intensified armed clashes continued with incidents reported in Kayin, Mon, Kayah, and Shan (South) States and Bago-East and Tanintharyi regions. Populations affected by conflict find themselves unable to seek safety and services with many displaced in jungles or hard to reach areas. Reports of arrests, casualties, and destruction/looting of property continue as well as movement restrictions due to security checks and roadblocks.

In Kachin and Shan (North), tensions mounted in key contested areas with conflict erupting in existing and new areas. Affected communities express concern about escalating conflict as IDPs limit their movement to avoid possible arrest and mistreatment in militarized areas.

Movement restrictions continue impacting access to basic services and livelihood opportunities of IDPs. In Shan (North), forced recruitment – including of children - continued being reported.

IDPs have sought solutions where opportunities presented themselves but face the risk of landmines and require support to rebuild homes and access healthcare, education and livelihoods.

In Rakhine State, tensions have increased, and fear of resumption of the conflict, restrictions on freedom of movement and extortion (when travelling or accessing services) impact all communities – especially the Rohingya population. There are also concerns that with a possible resumption of the conflict, specific communities could be targeted for their perceived or imputed association with different parties to the conflict.