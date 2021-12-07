Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 1 December 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

In the second half of November, intense armed conflict continued in the North-West and the South-East driving further displacement, with a continued deterioration of the security situation and considerable impact on civilians in Chin State and Sagaing and Magway regions. Approximately 267,500 people have now been displaced internally in Myanmar since the military takeover on 1 February 2021, representing almost 20 percent increase since the beginning of November. While new displacement is reported in most regions with small scale returns, the increase in displacement figures is largely due to the availability of additional data, particularly from Sagaing Region.

In South-East Myanmar, the situation remains tense due to clashes between the Tatmadaw, ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and the People's Defence Force (PDF), with reports of killings of civilians, arbitrary arrests, explosions and landmine incidents. Displaced populations continue to face significant challenges in accessing basic needs and services, in particular food, healthcare, shelter materials and winter clothing. In the North-West, Chin State's Thantlang remains the epicentre of violence with reports of burning of some 300 houses and religious sites. Shortages of food, as well as fuel and medical supplies remain a concern for the displaced and the host communities.

Situation in Rakhine State remains tense with fighting having sparked in the northern part of Maungdaw Township. Communities continue to face socio-economic difficulties owing to the rise in commodity prices and the impact of COVID-19 prevention measures. While return movements have increased from areas of displacement by AA-MAF conflict, the vast majority remain in displacement.

Despite declining COVID-19 positivity rates, the overall pandemic situation remains of concern across the country, particularly given the limited response capacity and poor health infrastructure.