Myanmar Emergency Update (as of 1 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Armed clashes across Myanmar continued to trigger displacement and affect civilians. As of 1 August, there were an estimated 1,244,000 internally displaced people (IDP) across Myanmar, including some 897,000 people who have been displaced within the country since 1 February 2021.

In the South-East, small-scale IDP returns to their place of origin were reported in areas where fewer clashes have occurred in the last few weeks in Kayin State. Overall, the security situation remained dynamic with armed clashes continuing to trigger new displacements, mainly in Bago (East) Region and Kayin State. Local partners still face security risks and access challenges in areas of active conflict. UNHCR is monitoring the situation in these locations despite the challenges this unpredictable context has on displacement data collection and information verification and the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance.

In the North-West, the situation remained increasingly volatile following an intensification of armed clashes. Artillery fire, aerial attacks and airstrikes, security operations, destruction of houses and properties as well as use of landmines continued to pose significant risks to people’s safety and security.

In Kachin and Shan (North), armed clashes and airstrikes risks further exacerbating an already fragile humanitarian situation with displaced families finding safety in churches and monasteries in nearby villages. The situation has been worsened by heavy seasonal rains and flooding in Kachin State, where affected civilians are now staying in collective centres. Daytime robberies, thefts and burglaries are also reportedly on the rise in urban areas.

In Rakhine State, humanitarian activities in the north of Maungdaw, Rakhine State (North), have been temporarily suspended since 18 July due to clashes. In Rakhine (Central), civilian arrests (including youth), increased military checkpoints and road and waterway closures were reported. The capacity to meet basic needs have also been diminished by rising commodity and fuel prices and reduced livelihoods.