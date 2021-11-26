Myanmar
Myanmar - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, MOEZALA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2021)
- An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 42 km occurred in central Chin State (north-western Myanmar) on 25 November at 23.45 UTC (26 November at 6.15 local time). The epicentre was approximately 19 km northwest of Hakha City (the capital of Chin State).
- Up to 76,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
- According to media reports, there are no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.