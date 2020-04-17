Myanmar
Myanmar - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, MOEZALA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 April 2020)
- An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 10 km hit north-west Myanmar on 16 April at 11:45 UTC (18:15 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 40 km south-east of Falam City (Chin State) and 43 km south of Kalay Town (Sagaing Region).
- An aftershock of 4.1 M at a depth of 3 km has been registered by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Myanmar (MOEZALA, Seismological Division). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to very strong and 131,000 to strong shaking.