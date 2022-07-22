Myanmar - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2022)

An arthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in eastern Myanmar, approximately 85 km west of the border with north-western Laos, on 21 July at 17:07 UTC (23:37 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 53 km south of Keng Tung town (Shan state).

Two aftershocks of 4.8 M and 5.0 M have been recorded in the area.

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 24,000 to strong shaking.