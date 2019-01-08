Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Low Pressure Area, 8th January, 2019 07:00 MST

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 08:15

Low Pressure Area

According to the observations at (06:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Depression over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal weakened into a Low Pressure Area.

Forecast for next (24) hours

It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards. Ayeyarwady and Southern Rakhine States will be dangeraous affected due to the banding features of the Low Pressure Area.

General caution

Due to the Low Pressure Area, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespreds in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan, Rakhine and Mon States, isolated to scattered in Sagaing and Taninthayi Regions, Kachin and Chin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States and with regionally and isolated heavy falls in Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Rakhine and Mon States within next (48)hours commencing today morning.

Occassional Squalls with rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-10) feet in Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts.

Advisory

Under the influence of the depression, strong wind, heavy fall and landslide may occur during this time.Advisory for people living near high land areas, small river and streams is to avoid landslide and suddenly rise the rivers levels. Dometic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts are advised especially to avert in condition of Low Pressure Area.