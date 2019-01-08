08 Jan 2019

Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Low Pressure Area, 8th January, 2019 07:00 MST

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 08 Jan 2019 View Original

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 08:15

Low Pressure Area

According to the observations at (06:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Depression over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal weakened into a Low Pressure Area.

Forecast for next (24) hours

It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards. Ayeyarwady and Southern Rakhine States will be dangeraous affected due to the banding features of the Low Pressure Area.

General caution

Due to the Low Pressure Area, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespreds in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan, Rakhine and Mon States, isolated to scattered in Sagaing and Taninthayi Regions, Kachin and Chin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States and with regionally and isolated heavy falls in Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Rakhine and Mon States within next (48)hours commencing today morning.

Occassional Squalls with rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-10) feet in Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts.

Advisory

Under the influence of the depression, strong wind, heavy fall and landslide may occur during this time.Advisory for people living near high land areas, small river and streams is to avoid landslide and suddenly rise the rivers levels. Dometic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts are advised especially to avert in condition of Low Pressure Area.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.