30 May 2018

Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Depression No.7, 2018

Report
from Government of Myanmar
30 May 2018

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 - 07:30

Depression

According to the observations at (05:30)hrs M.S.T today, yesterday's land depression has moved to Northeast wards. It is centered at about (20)miles Northwest of Nyaung Oo, (30)miles West of Pakokku and (50) miles Southwest of Myingyan.

During next (12)hrs Forecast

After the Land Depression gradually weaken during next (12)hrs.

General caution

Under the influence of  Land depression, rain or thundershowers will be will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Kachin, Shan, Chin, Rakhine and Mon States with isolated and regionally heavy falls and strong winds will be (35)mph in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, Rakhine State during this morning to next (24) hours.

Rain amount exceed 77-mm (3-inches) and above in Upper Sagaing, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Kachin, Shan, Chin, Rakhine and Mon States and 38-mm (1.5- inches) and above in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions.

Frequently squalls with rough to very rough sea will be experience off and along Mynamar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (45) m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10- 16)feet in off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

People should be awared of strong wind, heavy rain, flash flood and landslide in the hilly areas and near small rivers and also domastic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar coasts.

