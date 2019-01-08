Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology Depression No.15, 2019 7th January, 2019 23:00 MST

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 00:15

Depression

According to the observations at (22:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Depression over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved to Northwards and is centred at about (100)miles Southwest of Coco Island and (220) miles Southwest of Hainggyikyun (Myanmar).

It is likely to move towards Myanmar coast, the present stage of the Depression is coded orange stage. It is likely to move North-Northeastwards and weaken into a low pressure area during next (12)hours.

Position of Depression, center pressure and wind

Depression is located at Latitude (13.1)degree North and Longitude (92.0) degree East, centre pressure is (1004)hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (35)miles per hour at (22:30) hrs MST today.

General caution

Due to the Depression rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespreds in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan and Rakhine States, isolated to scattered in Sagaing and Taninthayi Regions, Kachin, Chin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States and with isolated heavy falls in some areas within next (48)hours commencing tonight.

Occassional Squalls with rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-10) feet in Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts.

Advisory

Under the influence of strong wind and untimely rainfall may occur during this time. Advisory for Domestic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships are advised especially to notice in condition of the Depression.