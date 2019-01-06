Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology Cyclonic Storm No.5, 2019 - 6th January, 2019 07:00 MST

Sunday, January 6, 2019 - 07:00

Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (06:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Cyclonic Storm "Pabuk" over the Andaman Sea is centred at about (235) miles South-Southeast of Coco Island, (330) miles South-Southeast of Hainggyikyun (Myanmar) and (150) miles Southeast of Port Blair (India). The present stage of the Cyclonic Storm "Pabuk" is coded yellow stage.

Position of Cyclonic Storm, center pressure and wind

Cyclonic Storm is located at Latitude (10.5) degree North and Longitude (95.0) degree East, centre pressure of Cyclonic Storm is (998) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (50)miles per hour at (06:30) hrs MST today.

Forecast for next (24) hours

It is move to West-Northwestwards and expected to cross Andaman Island during next (24) hours.

General caution

Due to the Cyclonic Storm "Pabuk", rain will be scattered to fairly widespread in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Thaintharyi Regions, Shan, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States with isolated heavy falls in some areas within next (72)hours commencing today morning.

Occassional Squalls with rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon –Taninthayi Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-10) feet in Deltaic, Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon –Taninthayi Coasts.

Advisory

Under the influence of Cyclonic Storm (Pabuk), strong wind and untimely rainfall may occur during this time. Advisory for Domestic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts are advised especially to notice in condition of the Cyclonic Storm.