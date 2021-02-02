Myanmar: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union

The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the military coup carried out in Myanmar.

It is an unacceptable attempt to forcibly overturn the will of the people of Myanmar. Through their high turnout, the people of Myanmar expressed their strong belief in the democratic process in the general election on 8 November 2020. The election marked an important milestone in the country’s democratic transition. Any allegation of voting irregularities has to be settled within the proper legal and administrative channels. Overturning the choice of the people of Myanmar by force is illegal, against the principles of democracy and takes the country backwards.

The EU has been a steadfast supporter of Myanmar’s civilian and democratic transition, its peace process and national reconciliation, and its inclusive socio-economic development. We call upon the military to immediately and without any conditions release the President, the State Counsellor and all those who have been arrested, exercise maximum restraint, restore telecommunications, and respect human rights, freedom of expression, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. We also call upon them to immediately end the state of emergency, restore the civilian government, to open the newly-elected Parliament, and to proceed with the subsequent appointments of the President, Vice-Presidents and of the new government. We stand ready to support dialogue with all key stakeholders who wish to resolve the situation in good faith, and to return to the constitutional order.

The European Union expects that the safety of the citizens of both Myanmar and of its Member States be ensured at all times and will consider all options at its disposal to ensure that democracy prevails.

