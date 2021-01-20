Myanmar: Cyclone Amphan 2020 - DREF Final Report (n° MDRMM013)

A. SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS

Summary of response

At 12:30pm on 16 May 2020, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) advised that the low-pressure front had formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal where it was expected to intensify into severe cyclone category. On 18 May 2020 according to DMH information at 13:30 local time, the system strengthened to super cyclonic storm with intensity of category 5 (wind speed of over 155 mph), heading towards eastern India and Bangladesh. The indirect impact was anticipated in Myanmar on 20 May 2020 coastal areas were expected experience grave storm-surge, heavy rainfall, and strong wind to Rakhine, upper Sagaing, Magwe, and Chin State. Rakhine (Maungdaw, Sittwe) and Upper Sagaing (Homalin) was expected to receive 4-8 inch of accumulated rainfall during 19-21 May.

In anticipation of this impact and in accordance with forecast-based financing principles MRCS wrote and submitted a request for a DREF of CHF132,652 that would enable it to respond to the needs of impacted communities.

As Cyclone Amphan travelled towards land it turned further west. At approximately 12:00 UTC Cyclone Amphan made landfall near Bakkhali in West Bengal, India. Initially the cyclone had winds of 155 km/h (100 mph) but once it made landfall it weakened quickly. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka all experienced varying levels of impacts from the cyclone, but due to the change in direction Cyclone Amphan did not impact Myanmar as originally anticipated and as such MRCS was not required to respond.