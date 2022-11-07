Myanmar Crisis Response Plan 2022 - Myanmar and Thailand

IOM Vision

Throughout 2021, Myanmar has seen surges of civil unrest, disruptions of essential services and widespread internal displacement as well as complex cross-border movements. IOM, in coordination with humanitarian and development partners, seeks to upscale and strengthen provision of essential and life-saving multi-sectoral assistance to affected populations￼￼￼,￼￼ while building local capacities for response and recovery. Recognizing the complex mobility dynamics and cross-border implications of the crisis, IOM country offices in Myanmar and Thailand will continue to monitor mobility dynamics related to the crisis, and coordinate to ensure that preparedness actions and targeted response capacities are in place and strengthened.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

The ongoing, interlinked crises in Myanmar continue to exacerbate preexisting vulnerabilities and give rise to new multi-sectoral needs, including health, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), livelihoods and protection. Further, the combined impacts of the political crisis, interruption to essential services, deteriorating security conditions and the continued spread of COVID-19 in Myanmar and the region have led to increasingly complex and mixed mobility flows internally and internationally. As of the end of 2021, OCHA estimates 400,000 have been newly displaced across Myanmar due to clashes and insecurity since 1 February, in addition to more than 340,000 in situations of protracted displacement prior to 2021. In addition, over 70,000 Myanmar migrants have returned from Thailand since January 2021, with increased irregular movements between Myanmar and Thailand in recent months. In the current context, protection risks related to gender-based violence, trafficking, exploitation and abuse have increased for migrants and displaced populations. Households are struggling to meet their needs after losing regular sources of income from jobs and remittances, giving rise to increasing levels of debt and use of negative coping mechanisms such factors and shocks have reversed or severely compromised previous development gains. Affected populations include individuals facing protracted and new displacement, internal migrants displaced from periurban areas, Myanmar migrants returning from abroad, host communities and migrant-sending/receiving households.

With a highly porous border between Thailand and Myanmar that has typically seen dynamic, regular and irregular crossborder flows, movement between the two countries continued in 2021 despite official border closure. Between March and May 2021, IOM’s mobility monitoring mechanism estimated about 4,000 Myanmar nationals entering Thailand monthly.

These numbers reduced to about 2,000 per month between June and August as a result of heightened mobility restrictions, increased COVID-19 infections on both sides of the border and challenges crossing the river during the rainy season. From September 2021, estimated arrivals into Thailand have been increasing again due to the continuing deterioration of the situation in Myanmar, the gradual reopening of Thailand’s borders and the end of the rainy season.

The cross-border movement is expected to remain dynamic and complex as Myanmar nationals represent one of the largest migrant populations in Thailand. Three million Myanmar nationals were estimated living in Thailand before 2021. In 2022, Thailand estimates requiring about half a million labour migrants to help resume economic activity in line with overall COVID-19 recovery efforts. This combined with the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, is likely to contribute to increased mobility between the two countries with many Myanmar nationals arriving in Thailand in search of economic opportunity while others will continue to flee unrest and the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Myanmar. The ongoing pandemic will further increase the vulnerability of Myanmar nationals and border communities and heighten protection risks as irregular crossings are likely to continue in the foreseeable future.