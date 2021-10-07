Myanmar Crisis Response 2021 - Situation report #5, 7 October 2021

Country Overview

The current situation continues to be not in favour of the most vulnerable children and families in Myanmar with the violence on the rise across the country. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that urgent action is needed to ensure that the situation in Myanmar does not spiral out of control.

A recent report by UN Human Rights Office stated that Myanmar is facing an economy in freefall and the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as a human rights catastrophe that shows no signs of abating. The sharp depreciation of Myanmar currency (kyat) has caused the rise in commodity prices such as essential foods, medicines and fuel which is severely impacting people’s daily lives.

With the escalation in fighting between Myanmar military and EAOs or PDFs, mobile internet access and most Wi-Fi services were cut off in a total of 22 townships in Chin and Kachin states and Magway, Mandalay and Sagaing regions making it difficult for local residents to communicate and access information. Between February and September 2021, 206,000 people were displaced internally due to armed clashes and insecurity.