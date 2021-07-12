Myanmar Crisis Response 2021 - Situation report #2, 7 July 2021

Key messages

On the 1st of February 2021, the Myanmar military took control of the country, and declared a year-long state of emergency. The event has triggered massive civilian protests and violent reactions from security forces across the country. This includes the shooting of protestors with 892 casualties, including over 50 children, and the detention of over 5,085 protesters, activists, journalists and government ocials as of 5th July 2021 according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The situation is dire. Children and their families in Myanmar live in fear of intimidation by the armed forces. A civil disobedience movement has emerged and brought Myanmar to a standstill. The health, education, and banking systems have collapsed. Clashes between the military and ethnic armed groups have restarted. Arson and improvised explosives are being used to target private establishments and state infrastructure, including schools. With rising food prices, WFP estimates that within the next six months, up to 3.4 million people will go hungry, particularly those in urban areas. The United Nations has warned that Myanmar is on the brink of economic disaster and that half of Myanmar's population, could be pushed into poverty by 2022.