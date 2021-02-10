Myanmar Crisis

Trócaire is shocked by the political crisis unfolding in Myanmar since 1st February.

The people of Myanmar have experienced too many decades of violence and conflict. Too many women, men, girls and boys are deprived of their basic needs and are very uncertain about their future. Their experiences must be acknowledged and their needs must be responded to.

Trócaire works in partnership with local organisations in Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance to people fleeing conflict, to strengthen women’s rights and to build people’s participation in decision-making. We are committed to the communities we serve and are concerned that recent events may set back progress in these vital areas.

Trócaire is very concerned that current events could result in reduced humanitarian access and that those most in need will experience further suffering. Myanmar has made great strides in recent years to build a bright future for its people and there is now a risk that this will be lost.

As the crisis continues to unfold, Trócaire calls on all parties to engage in dialogue and peaceful means to find a lasting solution.

In the words of Cardinal Charles Maung Bo “Peace is possible. Peace is the only way. Democracy is the only light to that path.”