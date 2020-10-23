Myanmar
Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (23 October 2020)
This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar covering the period of 6 to 22 October, in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and humanitarian partners. Unless otherwise stated, the data presented is updated as of 22 October 2020. This report covers key updates and developments on the humanitarian impact and consequences of COVID-19 in regions covered by the 2020 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan and therefore does not provide a full overview of the COVID-19 situation and public health response in all of Myanmar.
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 41,008 cases, including 1,005 fatalities and 21,144 recoveries, have been confirmed across the country. On 10 October, there were 2,158 COVID-19 confirmed cases – the highest number reported in a single day so far.
In Rakhine State, 2,605 locally transmitted cases have been recorded in all 17 townships between 16 August and 22 October, with most cases reported in Sittwe Township.
For the first time among the population displaced by the ongoing conflict in Rakhine State, two positive cases were reported in displacement sites (in two camps hosting about 500 displaced people) in Kyauktaw Township on 16 October.
A total of 19 humanitarian organizations have obtained Travel Authorizations (TA) for staff members to carry out life-saving activities in Rakhine State since last September, while TA requests by three organizations are pending.
Humanitarian partners continue their efforts, despite growing operational constraints, to respond to pre-existing and emerging humanitarian needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is currently 52 per cent funded – US$143 million received against $273 million requested. The HRP includes a $58.8 million COVID-19 Addendum, which has received $32 million (56 per cent).
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
