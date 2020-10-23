Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (23 October 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar covering the period of 6 to 22 October, in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and humanitarian partners. Unless otherwise stated, the data presented is updated as of 22 October 2020. This report covers key updates and developments on the humanitarian impact and consequences of COVID-19 in regions covered by the 2020 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan and therefore does not provide a full overview of the COVID-19 situation and public health response in all of Myanmar.

HIGHLIGHTS