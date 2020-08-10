Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 07 (10 August 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar covering the period of 30 July – 10 August, in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and wider humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 4 September.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country remains low - a total of 360 cases, six fatalities and 312 recoveries so far- with most new cases reported among returning migrants. No cases have been reported in camps or sites for internally displaced people (IDP).

• Sixteen COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across Rakhine, with two local transmissions in Buthidaung and Kyauktaw townships; others have recent travel histories.

• Close to 142,000 migrant workers have returned since March, including 97,342 from Thailand, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• Six humanitarian flights arrived in Myanmar during the reporting period, carrying supplies and relief personnel.

• Government has budgeted 2 billion kyat (approximately US$1,470,318) for prevention measures against COVID19 in displacement sites.

• Government and humanitarian actors continue prevention, response preparedness and response activities in camps and displacement sites, as well as in quarantine centers.

• The Addendum to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has been revised; the HRP now targets 915,000 people, including 60,000 returning migrants, for the period April-December 2020 and financial requirements stand at US$275.3 million.

• The 2020 Myanmar HRP is currently 36 per cent funded. Contributions amount to US$99 million; 39 per cent of the total funding received ($23 million) is for activities in the COVID-19 Addendum – FTS.