Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 06 (29 June 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar covering the period of 1 -29 June, in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group, the Maungdaw Inter Agency Group and wider humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Twelve cases confirmed in Rakhine State with one local transmission from a known contact in Buthidaung Township and eight among people with travel history in Bangladesh.

• Limited local transmission with majority of cases confirmed among returning migrants. No cases have been reported in camps for internally displaced people (IDP) or displacement sites. A total of 293 cases, six fatalities and 215 recoveries have been confirmed across the country.

• More than 111,600 migrant workers have returned, including 71,735 from Thailand since March, per the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• Four humanitarian flights arrived in Myanmar in June, carrying sets of protective items, medical supplies as well as humanitarian and relief personnel.

• Nearly 1,000 schools in conflict-affected areas used as quarantine facilities are disinfected and being prepared for classes as Government plans to reopen schools in mid-July.

• Preparedness and response activities across camps and displacement sites, as well as in quarantine centers, continue by government and humanitarian actors.

• The Addendum to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has been revised, with a total of 915,000 people targeted and financial requirements of US$275.3 million.

• A total of US$54 million has been contributed to the 2020 HRP, including $15 million to the COVID-19 Addendum– FTS.