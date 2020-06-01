Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 05 (1 June 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group, the Maungdaw Inter Agency Group and wider humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

• After relatively a low rate of cases, 17 new cases were confirmed on 30 May alone, bringing the total to 228 cases, six fatalities and 138 recoveries across the country. Two cases were confirmed in Rakhine State, while no cases have been confirmed in camps or sites for internally displaced people (IDP) or in communities affected by the conflict.

• Return of migrants from bordering areas continues. More than 80,000 migrants returned since March, according to initial estimates by IOM.

• New academic year to resume mid-July, with many government schools used as quarantine facilities to be vacated and prepared for classes.

• Myanmar Government states that repatriation of Rohingya is likely to be delayed after the first COVID-19 case in the refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar.

• COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts continue by government, ethnic health organizations and humanitarian partners across all conflict-affected areas and in quarantine facilities for returning migrants.

• A total of US$47.6 million has been contributed to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), including $11.8 million to the HRP COVID-19 Addendum (18 per cent funding of revised total requirement of $262.3 million) – FTS

• Union Parliament agrees to seek US$700 million loan from the International Monetary Fund for COVID-19 response.