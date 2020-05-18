Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 04 (18 May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and wider humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 1 June 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• 187 cases have been confirmed with six fatalities and 97 recoveries across the country, with a relatively low rate of new cases in the last two weeks(37 cases since 1 May). As of 18 May, there has been no confirmed case in camps or displacement sites for internally displaced people (IDP) or in communities affected by conflict.

• Around 80,000 migrants have returned since March, according to initial estimates by IOM, although the number is difficult to verify.

• WFP has launched weekly humanitarian relief flights between Kuala Lumpur and Yangon. Suspension of regular international flights will continue through 30 May.

• Myanmar Armed Forces announced unilateral ceasefire until end of August to coordinate COVID-19 response (excluding Rakhine and Chin states).

• COVID-19 response and preparedness coordination with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) is ongoing in Kachin and Shan by Government Committee for Coordinating and Cooperating with EAOs for Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19, including cooperation on border control measures and provision of government funding to support EAO-run quarantine center in Kachin.

• A total of US$47 million has been contributed to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), including $11 million to the HRP COVID-19 Addendum (18 per cent funding of revised total requirement of $262.3 million) – FTS.