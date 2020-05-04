Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 03 (4 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 155 cases have been confirmed with six fatalities and 43 recoveries.

• Over 60,300 migrant workers had returned from abroad as of 23 April, according to the International Organization for Migration. As of 2 May, around 42,600 people had been quarantined in over 8,300 facilities across the country.

• As of 30 April, five internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myebon Township of Rakhine State had been home quarantined, after returning from Yangon.

• Preparedness and response efforts, as well as risk communication and community engagement by Government and humanitarian partners continue, reaching IDPs and communities in almost all conflict-affected areas as well as returning migrants in quarantine facilities.

• The Government announced a budget of 2.4 billion Myanmar Kyats (US$1.7million) for preventive measures in IDP camps.

• On 20 April, the World Bank approved a US$50 million loan for the Myanmar COVID-19 Emergency Response Project.

• An Addendum to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan has been finalized targeting over 900,000 people, including 50,000 returning migrants and with an additional US$46 million funding requirement.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

155 Confirmed cases

6 Deaths

43 Recovered

3.3K Persons tested

60.3K Returnee migrants