Myanmar: COVID-19 - Situation Report No. 02 (20 April 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and wider humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 28 April 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

117 cases have been confirmed (including local transmission) with five fatalities and seven recoveries. As of 18 April, close to 45,000 people have been quarantined in facilities across the country.

Around 46,000 migrant workers, an estimated 35 per cent of whom are women, have returned from abroad as of 16 April, according to official data.

There has been no case of COVID-19 in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), in displacement sites or in communities directly affected by conflict.

Risk communication and community engagement efforts have taken place in 288 IDP camps and sites across the country, as humanitarian actors scale-up preparedness and response.

Regional: All five countries bordering Myanmar have reported COVID-19 cases, with 84,237 cases in China, 15,712 cases in India, 2,765 cases in Thailand, 2,456 cases in Bangladesh, and 19 cases in Laos.

Global: As of 20 April 2020, WHO reported 2,285,210 confirmed cases globally and 155,124 deaths across 213 countries/areas or territories. The highest number of cases are reported in Europe (1,122,189), followed by the Americas (858,631) and the Western Pacific (132,438).

SITUATION OVERVIEW

TOTAL CASES: As of 19 April, there are 117 confirmed cases in Myanmar. The number of confirmed cases across the country continues to rise, with a peak of 23 cases confirmed between 18 and 19 April. Most of the cases have been reported in Yangon and Bago regions, with 91 and five cases respectively, while eight states and regions out of 15 (including Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory), now having reported cases. As of 20 April, there has been no confirmed case of COVID-19 in camps or displacement sites for internally displaced persons or in communities otherwise affected by conflicts.

TESTING: The Government of Myanmar continues to increase testing. A total of 1,967 persons have been tested across the country as of 20 April, utilizing a total of 4,786 testing kits. The National Health Laboratory (NHL) is expecting the arrival of an additional testing machine by mid-April, which would increase capacity to conduct up to 1,000 tests daily compared to 300-500 tests currently, while proposals are being discussed to establish additional testing laboratories in Mon, Mandalay and northern Shan. The government is procuring 54,000 additional testing kits and the UN (UNOPS) has delivered 20,000 kits.