Myanmar: COVID-19 - Situation Report No. 01 (13 April 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and wider humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 17 April 2020.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 13 April 2020, WHO reported 1,699,595 confirmed cases globally and 106,138 deaths across 212 countries/areas or territories. The highest number of cases are reported in Europe (880,106), followed by the Americas (573,940) and Western Pacific (120,365).

All five countries bordering Myanmar, including China, have reported COVID-19 cases, with 83,485 cases in China, 8,356 cases in India, 2,551 cases in Thailand, 621 cases in Bangladesh, and 18 cases in Laos.

In Myanmar, 52 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed (including local transmission) with four deaths. As of 13 April, close to 75,000 people have been quarantined in facilities.