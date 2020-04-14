Myanmar + 3 more

Myanmar: COVID-19 - Situation Report No. 01 (13 April 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and wider humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 17 April 2020.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • As of 13 April 2020, WHO reported 1,699,595 confirmed cases globally and 106,138 deaths across 212 countries/areas or territories. The highest number of cases are reported in Europe (880,106), followed by the Americas (573,940) and Western Pacific (120,365).

  • All five countries bordering Myanmar, including China, have reported COVID-19 cases, with 83,485 cases in China, 8,356 cases in India, 2,551 cases in Thailand, 621 cases in Bangladesh, and 18 cases in Laos.

  • In Myanmar, 52 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed (including local transmission) with four deaths. As of 13 April, close to 75,000 people have been quarantined in facilities.

  • There has been no case of COVID-19 in camps for internally displaced persons or in communities otherwise affected by conflicts.

