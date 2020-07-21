Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Overview (As of 20 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

341 cases with six fatalities and 276 recoveries have been confirmed across the country. No cases have been confirmed in camps or sites for internally displaced people (IDPs).

In Rakhine State, a boat driver who had transported people returning from Bangladesh to Myanmar tested positive in Kyauktaw Township on 16 July. The person had no recent travel history and persons who had been in contact with the confirmed case have been traced, tested and placed in quarantine.

Across Rakhine, over 920 people are currently in around 260 community quarantine facilities, while nearly 1,740 people are under home quarantine.

As of 20 July, 15 cases have been confirmed in Rakhine, including nine with recent travel histories in Bangladesh. Ten people have recovered.

More than 130,000 migrants have returned since 22 March, according to figures by IOM issued on 10 July, with nearly 86,000 of this returning from Thailand.

The July update of the 2020 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) was launched, targeting nearly 250 million people and an increase of funding requirements from US$6.7 billion in May to $10.26 billion.

This also includes a revised Addendum to the 2020 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which now aims to reach 915,000 people, with updated financial requirements of US$275.3 million, including $58.8 million for COVID-19 response.