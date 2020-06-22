Myanmar: COVID-19 Situation Overview 1 - 19 June 2020

Situation Overview

• A total of 286 cases with six fatalities and 187 recoveries have been confirmed in Myanmar. Sixteen cases have been confirmed in Rakhine State, including six with recent travel history in Bangladesh. Contacts are being traced and identified contacts are in quarantine.

• Two cases confirmed among healthcare workers in Momauk Township of Kachin State and in Muse Township of northern Shan State - two of three local transmissions in June so far. No cases have been confirmed in camps or sites for internally displaced people (IDPs).

• Close to 100,000 migrants returned between 22 March to 10 June, according to IOM, with some 62,650 of this returning from Thailand.

Small scale returns continue to be recorded on a daily basis.

• Government and humanitarian partners continue to undertake COVID-19 preparedness and response, while maintaining life-saving humanitarian operations across camps and displacement sites.

• The next iteration of 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan COVID Addendum is underway, with updated planning scenarios and figures, is expected to be finalized by end of June.

• Myanmar Humanitarian Fund has allocated US$3.8 million to 10 new projects, while 21 ongoing projects have been reprogrammed for a total of $0.35 million for COVID-19 preparedness and response.