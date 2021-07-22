Myanmar - COVID - 19 (DG ECHO, WHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2021)

COVID-19 cases continued to increase rapidly, overwhelming the already-weak health system. On 22 July, 6,093 cases and 247 deaths were reported, with a positivity rate of over 37%. Cases and deaths are severely underreported.

The COVID-19 situation in Myanmar is likely the worst in Southeast Asia and is expected to deteriorate further. The military’s seizure of medical facilities and equipment, the overall state of unrest in Myanmar, the collapse of the economy and the isolation of the country has led to one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world, now compounded by COVID-19.