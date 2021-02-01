Myanmar – Coup d’état (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)

On 1 February 2021, Myanmar’s military (Tatmadaw) seized power declaring the state of emergency for one year and arresting dozens of senior officials of the National League for Democracy (NLD), including the State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup follows a landslide election win in November 2020 by Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The military claimed electoral fraud after the results of the November general election.

On 27 January, the Union Election Commission (UEC) has rejected all of the military’s claims of electoral fraud in the November general election, a day after the military threatened a possible coup if its complaints were ignored.