Myanmar
Myanmar – Coup d’état (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)
On 1 February 2021, Myanmar’s military (Tatmadaw) seized power declaring the state of emergency for one year and arresting dozens of senior officials of the National League for Democracy (NLD), including the State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup follows a landslide election win in November 2020 by Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The military claimed electoral fraud after the results of the November general election.
On 27 January, the Union Election Commission (UEC) has rejected all of the military’s claims of electoral fraud in the November general election, a day after the military threatened a possible coup if its complaints were ignored.
Mobile internet data connections and some phone services have been disrupted in major cities, while the state broadcaster MRTV says it is having technical issues and is off air. Communications with Nay Pyi Taw, the capital city, are down and it is difficult to assess the situation, no violence had been reported so far. All DG ECHO and EUDEL staff are accounted for and safe.