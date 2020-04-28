Myanmar: Continued conflict an impediment in the fight against COVID-19

The ongoing conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army in Rakhine and southern areas of Chin State has been again marked by increased civilian casualties and population movements in recent weeks.

Last week alone, more than 30 civilians were reportedly killed or injured, including children, by shelling and small-arms fire.

On 20 April, a World Health Organization staff member was killed, and a government health-care worker was injured while on a mission in support of the COVID-19 response, after the UN vehicle they were travelling in came under attack in Rakhine State.

