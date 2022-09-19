Myanmar - Conflict in Rakhine State (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2022)

World Food Programme (WFP) and other UN agencies have been on lockdown in Northern Rakhine State until further notice in response to the announcement of 15 September and by the Arakan Army on 14 September that it would conduct permanent and ad hoc checks on waterways and roads in Rakhine State that are used regularly by the Myanmar Military. WFP’s distribution of relief assistance to more than 237,000 people on a monthly basis is hence on hold.