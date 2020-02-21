Myanmar - Conflict escalation (DG ECHO, media, local NGO, Human Rights Council)(ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2020)

Rakhine and Chin states saw a dramatic increase in violence over the past ten days particularly in the Kyaukatw and Paletwa areas, as the fighting between the Myanmar armed forces and the Arakan Army is intensifying.

The civilian population continues to pay a high price with increasing number of incidents involving casualties in Rathedaung, Buthidaung, Kyauktaw and Paletwa. The situation of Paletwa townships is of particular concern as authorities have stopped transport along the Kaladan River, the main transport axis to Chin State from Rakhine. Internet shutdown is still in force in eight townships, and access for humanitarian agencies remains extremely difficult.

Indiscriminate shelling and use of helicopters and naval ships has been reported, resulting in the displacement of 1,100 individuals around Kyauktaw. Since the beginning of conflict in December 2018, the violence displaced more than 50,000 people in 9 townships. Unofficial figures from local organisations are reporting close to 100,000 individuals displaced.