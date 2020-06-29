Myanmar - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)

Over the past few days, over 2000 people fled Kyauktan in Northern Rakhine, following intense clashes and the announcement of “clearance operations” by authorities. This term was used by the military for the operation which drove 700,000 Rohingya out of the country in 2017.

For 18 months, the conflict between Myanmar military and Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine armed group, has displaced over 77,250 individuals in Northern/Central Rakhine and Chin states.

Access remains restricted for humanitarians. Internet access has been shut down for over a year in affected areas, severely hampering communities’ access to information (including COVID-19 information) and the ability of journalists, communities and civil society to report on the conflict.

The violence has been marked by continuous human rights and international humanitarian law violations, and a growing number of civilian casualties.