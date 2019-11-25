Myanmar: Civilians displaced by fighting in Shan State 2018-19 (As of 21 November 2019) [EN/MY]

There are currently about 8,800 displaced people residing in camps or settlements in the northern part of Shan State as a result of the armed conflict that resumed and has continued since 2011. Continued armed conflict has led to multiple cases of new short-term displacement. Between January 2018 and November 2019, over 46,000 people were displaced by fighting in 14 different townships. In most cases this was short-term displacement, with people returning to their place of origin after a few weeks or months. Ongoing insecurity and resulting access restrictions continue to hinder the provision of humanitarian protection and assistance to displaced people in need in the area.