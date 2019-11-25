25 Nov 2019

Myanmar: Civilians displaced by fighting in Shan State 2018-19 (As of 21 November 2019) [EN/MY]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (499.67 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (484.54 KB)Burmese version

There are currently about 8,800 displaced people residing in camps or settlements in the northern part of Shan State as a result of the armed conflict that resumed and has continued since 2011. Continued armed conflict has led to multiple cases of new short-term displacement. Between January 2018 and November 2019, over 46,000 people were displaced by fighting in 14 different townships. In most cases this was short-term displacement, with people returning to their place of origin after a few weeks or months. Ongoing insecurity and resulting access restrictions continue to hinder the provision of humanitarian protection and assistance to displaced people in need in the area.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.