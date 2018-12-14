14 Dec 2018

Myanmar: Civilians displaced by fighting in Kachin/Shan 2017-18 (as of 10 Dec 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

Civilians continue to be severely affected by ongoing armed conflict in Kachin and Shan states. This includes over 74,500 people who were temporarily displaced by conflict in 29 townships between January 2017 and 10 December 2018. In most cases this was short term displacement, with people returning to their places of origin within weeks or months. The UN estimates that there are now about 106,000 displaced people in camps and settlements in Kachin and northern Shan as a result of the armed conflict that resumed in 2011. Displaced people often have difficulty getting the humanitarian protection and assistance they need due to insecurity and restricted humanitarian access.

