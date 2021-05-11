Myanmar : Civil Unrest response - (Revised) Appeal N° MDRMM016

This emergency appeal is part of a Federation-wide approach which is based on one plan with the response activities of all IFRC network members contributing to the response. The funding requirement of CHF 4.5 million comprises all the support and funding that will be needed for the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to deliver the immediate assistance and ongoing support to people affected by Civil Unrest-Myanmar. It is acknowledged that in the initial phase of the response immediate and timely support was provided to MRCS through bilateral contributions by movement partners. This funding request reflects additional needs due to the escalating nature of the crisis, supporting MRCS across the 12-month response phase.

Specifically, this Emergency Appeal seeks a total of CHF 4.5 million to enable the IFRC to support the MRCS to deliver assistance and support to some 236,400 people for 12 months.

Situation overview

Since 1 February 2021, Myanmar has been undergoing a political crisis with civil unrest precipitating a humanitarian crisis affecting populations across many parts of the country.

Confrontation between security forces and demonstrators across the country has led to increasing casualty rates. All 17 States and regions are impacted by the multiple effects of the crisis, with specific townships in at least 10 of these states/regions in need of immediate assistance. Martial law is in place in six townships in Yangon. Regulatory measures include a curfew, with arrests, detention and property searches as well as restrictions on the internet and social media. A large cross-section of the population is impacted, with a high casualty rate reported for young people.

The ongoing Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) includes the critical sectors, of banking, health and transport. Banking limitations and a disrupted supply chain activity have added to increased food prices and limited access to cash at a national level. Economic impacts include job loss, particularly in peri-urban areas with already vulnerable populations facing food insecurity.

Myanmar’s Public health system is also severely disrupted, reducing access for medical services, particularly for people with less income and access challenges. With a high number of injuries amongst the civilian population and a security environment, in which medical workers are at risk, affected people are facing restricted access to emergency hospital services for urgent medical care. The disruptions to the public health sector also increase risks for further widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 with reduced roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In areas of protracted crisis, there has been an escalation and/or a renewal of clashes between the Myanmar military and EAOs, including in Kachin and Northern Shan and in Kayin State. The humanitarian implications are increased levels of displacement in these areas and an increase in basic needs for people already experiencing temporary or long-term displacement. There are also risks for cross border displacement at an increasing scale further compounding the regional implications of this crisis.