Myanmar : Civil Unrest Response - Operation update n° 2 (MDRMM016)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Disaster preparedness stocks

Since the situation in Myanmar remains uncertain and supply chain and banking system have been disrupted, it is viewed as crucial to be better prepared should civil unrest continue to escalate. This includes increasing buffer for prepositioned stocks as reported in the first operational update for this emergency appeal. Due to the disruption of supply chain for non-food items (NFIs) in country, the initial plan to source the items locally has been changed to international procurement. The detailed revision of mobilization table to cover disaster preparedness stocks to be sourced internationally, both through in-kind and cash donation, can be found in the last Operation Update here.

Plan to revise Emergency Appeal and to extend operation timeframe by one year

This operation update for the MDRMM016 emergency appeal informs the need for revision of the appeal.

The operation has been experiencing delays in implementation due to the following reasons:

Given the shifting operating context in Myanmar, importation of goods is becoming increasingly restrictive. Since September 2021, all agencies have been reporting challenges and significant delays in procurement of medical equipment and other core humanitarian response items. These are a result of limitations in both the global supply chain, as well as staffing and systems limitations in key ministries due to the ongoing Civil Unrest.

Access for humanitarian organizations in many parts of the country remain challenging due to security restrictions, stringent administrative authorization requirements and COVID-19 related restrictions.

Civil unrest and clashes between parties are deteriorating, an increased movement of displaced people have been recorded in many parts of the country, especially in Kayin, Kayah, and also increasing movement along the borders with Thailand and India. Some of the initially targeted people have moved to other states or townships, which further complicates targeting and implementing the operation.

Disruption and limitations in the banking system, including access to cash through bank transfers and cash withdrawal, have impacted the pace of the implementation.

The entire country is affected by the deteriorating economy and rising of prices, local market instability and disruption of essential services. The high rate of population movement following increase in violence across country has complicated the beneficiary selection process. The above conditions have halted MRCS cash intervention – both cash for food and multipurpose cash grant – that was planned as a lifesaving response. Market monitoring is being monitored continuously to ensure relevance to the plan and as the condition allows, cash intervention will resume.

During the second and third quarter of 2021, restriction to movement and access from initial preparations, coordination and data collection for most activities have been hampered by COVID-19 following the surge of Delta variant. As situation remains uncertain with civil unrest and clashes escalate, the number of displaced people is increasing along with the urgent need of food, shelter, water and sanitation, and basic health care and protection.

A revision to Emergency Appeal and Operational Strategy, which will happen, will elaborate the detailed plan, changes in operational strategy and delivery mechanism, as well as will capture the timeframe extension for activities. Modification of this emergency appeal operation will also accommodate some delivery delays of relief assistance and prepositioned stocks.

The IFRC continues to seek the kind support of donors towards this Emergency Appeal to enable the Myanmar Red Cross Society to continue to help meet the humanitarian needs of displaced people, as well as the local community affected by the ongoing civil unrest in the country.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Since Myanmar’s military intervention on 1 February 2021, the country has remained in a state of political crisis as the economy falters and the humanitarian situation worsens. The security and humanitarian situation across Myanmar remains tense, with escalating violence and armed clashes in multiple states and regions.

With civilians bearing the brunt of ongoing armed clashes in multiple states and regions, the increase in violence has caused widespread displacement and significant humanitarian needs. Clashes have intensified particularly in Kayin, Kayah, Chin states as well as in Magway and Sagaing regions, resulting in increasing civilian casualties, destruction of people’s properties and internal and cross-border displacement. As of 31 January 2022,1 there are currently 811,900 internally displaced people in Myanmar. Of which, about 441,500 people displaced across Myanmar by clashes and insecurity since 1 February 2021. The southern part of Myanmar (Kayin, Kayah, and Southern Shan) recorded the highest new internal displacement with 229,500 IDPs (52 per cent), followed by the northwest part (136,300 IDPs in Sagaing, 21,400 IDPs in Magway and 33,800 IDPs in Chin – that contributes 43.4% of total IDPs). Around 15,000 people have crossed the borders into neighboring country of India since 1 February 2021. More than 2,200 houses and other civilian properties have been burnt down or destroyed, mainly in Chin (800), Kayah (654), Sagaing (529), and Magway (223).

There has been a significant development of displacement rate within Myanmar following the increase of violence and security-related incidents in December 2021. According to the UNHCR displacement statistics, it is recorded about 27 per cent of increase in internal displacement within the month of December 2021 alone. Intense fighting in the southeast of Myanmar has triggered series of large-scale displacement with tens of thousands forced to flee their homes seeking refuge at places of worship, community centers, in host communities or in the jungle. The main needs are for food, healthcare services and winterization items to cope with cold weather.

The Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) continues against the State Administration Council (SAC) in towns and villages across the country. There has been disruption to the basic operations of the state, as well as trade, banking and construction. Significant price rises of basic food commodities have been recorded in many areas, while formal medical care and health services at hospitals, including maternal and new-born healthcare, have become extremely limited. Targeted attacks directed at government offices and Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) targets remain common, mainly involving explosive devices and more recently car-bombs

Humanitarian Needs Overview for Myanmar 20222 that was published on 31 December 2021 predict that approximately a quarter of population or more than 14 million people will be classified as having humanitarian needs in 2022. This increase is driven by the social, economic and health impacts of COVID-19, worsening food insecurity, as well as conflict-driven displacement and protection needs since the events of 1 February 2021.