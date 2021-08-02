Myanmar : Civil Unrest response - Appeal N° MDRMM016, Operation update n° 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Revision of disaster preparedness stock (NFI) in order to meet the growing needs of the crisis affected population, and to enable MRCS to be response ready in a situation where, due to the civil unrest has disrupted the supply chain of the country. In view of this, having pre-positioned stock in country has becomes an increasing priority. Implications on the current operating context include reduced access to other means of rapid humanitarian assistance, including cash grants as well as limited scope for timely transport of items to locations affected by disaster.

Originally, these items were planned for in-country procurement and pre-positioning. Due to the current procurement challenges in local market affected by the political crisis, and restriction on both banking and commercial imports, it is now amended to mobilize the supplies through international channel with the support of the IFRC Global Humanitarian Services & Supply Chain – Asia Pacific (GHS&SCM-AP) Unit.

The revision involves increase in quantities of specific items (Tarpaulins, Mosquito Nets and Blanket), revision in budgeting based on international mobilisation including freight and logistics costs.

An approximate increase of budget by CHF 203,847 (4.53 per cent to the EA funding needs). Based on current donor response only 23 per cent of the total NFI needs could be covered, IFRC has accordingly launched a Mobilization Table in July 2021 seeking for in-kind donations from the partners. Considering the complicated importation process, and challenges in the freights (air, sea & road) context, the MRCS and IFRC team are streamlining the logistics mobilization of the goods into Myanmar. As far as feasible, IFRC GHS&SCM-AP Unit will coordinate the mobilization of the in-kind donation contributions from donors via a single consignment dispatch from IFRC regional warehouse’s stocks in Kuala Lumpur.

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since 1 February 2021, Myanmar has been undergoing a political crisis with civil unrest precipitating a humanitarian crisis affecting populations across many parts of the country. The civil unrest has constrained the collective humanitarian response capacity currently.

Adding to the political situation, the intensified third wave of COVID-19 infections, and seasonal monsoon related natural disasters has affected thousands of families across several states and regions.

This operation update notes the significant rise in the displacement of civil unrest affected population across different hotspots since the launch of civil unrest emergency appeal, approximately 211,000 people have now been displaced internally1 . This includes 176,900 IDPs in Southeast Myanmar and Shan (South). The recent monsoon rains and floods have severely impacted several displacement and settlement sites across country with increased health risk for IDPs currently living under temporary shelters.

With disruption in public health sector there is an Increased risk for people with chronic illness outbreak of vaccine - preventable diseases. This is compounded by the third wave of the COVID–19 pandemic is spreading across Myanmar. The Ministry of Health and Sports (MoHS) reported 148,022 confirmed cases, 3,262 confirmed deaths and 133,606 recovered cases as of 20 June 2021. Alpha and Delta variants of concern (VOC) and Kappa variant of interest (VOI) were detected in Myanmar as per information from the Ministry of Health and Sports as of 15 June 2021. The MRCS, with IFRC support, is leading on a parallel coordinated COVID-19 response.